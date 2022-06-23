JUST IN: $11M apartment site near Kettering Meijer draws residents’ concerns

A change in Kettering’s code in the past decade eliminated the requirement for public hearings, allowing such developments to move forward if the met the city’s zoning guidelines, officials said.

“We went through a process” involving the code change that included public forums, “and ultimately in 2015 we changed our code,” Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

The change helped make Kettering “competitive,” Schwieterman said, noting that it allowed the city to — using a popular industry phrase at the time — act “at the speed of business.”

Both Spire housing projects — co-developed by County Corp. — are general occupancy workforce housing communities receiving 9% Ohio housing tax credits, according to state records.

Darby Run “will affirmatively further fair housing by providing new, high-quality housing in a very high opportunity area with very few remaining developable lots,” according to a summary of the proposal filed with the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

Total project costs are listed at $11.537 million for Darby Run and $8.284 million for Hempstead Landing, state records show.

The city’s commission unanimously voted in April to split the five acres from Meijer’s 45-acre lot for the new housing plan. The new lot address is listed as 4300 Hempstead Station Drive, west of Meijer, according to Kettering documents.