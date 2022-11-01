Manufacturing expansion proposal in Miamisburg ‘largest’ in recent memory

End-of-business Tuesday was the deadline for communities to apply for ED/GE funds.

Also submitted for the county’s consideration: Another code-named project, this one in Moraine.

The employer behind “Project Sky” wants to invest some $300 million in a facility that will employ 500 workers in a 600,000-square-foot facility, according to Moraine’s ED/GE application.

That employer would be located in a former industrial property in Moraine, the application says. While a specific location is not given, developer Industrial Commercial Properties has said it has been preparing the former General Motors assembly plant paint shop off Stroop Road.

Tenants are not yet committed to occupy the structure, “but a few conversations are in progress,” the Dayton Daily News was told in August.

Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, ED/GE grants are derived from countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared tax revenues.

Business do not apply for the grants. Instead, they work with local communities to approach the county for the grants on their behalf.

A committee of local leaders decide which applications merit funding. County commissioners will vote on those recommendations, probably in late November or early December.

An ED/GE application submitted by Vandalia points to plans by Trusscore USA Inc., formerly MSW Plastics USA Inc., at 6161 Ventnor Ave., to launch a $5.4 million project — with nearly $4.6 million in building renovations and $821,000 in new equipment.

The proposed project will create 12 new full-time jobs and retain 46, Vandalia said.

In Huber Heights, Millat Industries wants to upgrade its HVAC system, according to an application from that city.

A second application from Moraine speaks of plans to upgrade a set of buildings along the 3000 block of Dryden Road, to prepare them for Miamisburg wire harness manufacturer ElectriPack, which the application describes as a “rapidly expanding company in the county.”

Moraine said the project involves 150 jobs.