County grant ED/GE applications deadline is Tuesday

ED/GE grants have a track record. They paved the way for the Day-Air Ballpark minor league baseball stadium in downtown Dayton, auto glass producer Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, the Wilmer-Hale law firm in Kettering, stamping press manufacturer Aida in Huber Heights, the Amazon fulfillment center in Union and many other projects over the years. The funding also had a role in helping to create the concentration of logistics facilities near Dayton International Airport.

“It’s been an impactful program,” said Erik Collins, development director for Montgomery County.

How much is available in this season’s funding round? A bit more than $2,095,000, Collins said. However, funding committee members are free to decline to recommend funding in some instances, saving money for future funding rounds.

“We’re really focused on industries that are drivers in our local economy, manufacturing as an example, aerospace, etc.,” Collins said. “I think having that focus, in the end, helps us drive more wealth into the county.”

“It’s designed for job creation and retention,” he added.

Business do not apply for the grants, Collins noted. They should contact their local communities to approach the county on their behalf, he said.