County grant ED/GE applications deadline is Tuesday

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Montgomery County Economic Development and Government Equity (ED/GE) program, with the program having just over $2 million in this funding round for businesses launching expansions in or moving to the county.
Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, ED/GE grants are derived from countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared tax revenues.
After a pandemic pause, the program was resurrected a little over a year ago. Municipalities apply for ED/GE funding on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County.
There are typically two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds each year, in November and April.
The fall-round applications are due 5 p.m. Tuesday. A committee will decide which projects to recommend for funding Nov. 30. County commissioners vote on recommendations shortly after that.
ED/GE grants have a track record. They paved the way for the Day-Air Ballpark minor league baseball stadium in downtown Dayton, auto glass producer Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, the Wilmer-Hale law firm in Kettering, stamping press manufacturer Aida in Huber Heights, the Amazon fulfillment center in Union and many other projects over the years. The funding also had a role in helping to create the concentration of logistics facilities near Dayton International Airport.
“It’s been an impactful program,” said Erik Collins, development director for Montgomery County.
How much is available in this season’s funding round? A bit more than $2,095,000, Collins said. However, funding committee members are free to decline to recommend funding in some instances, saving money for future funding rounds.
“We’re really focused on industries that are drivers in our local economy, manufacturing as an example, aerospace, etc.,” Collins said. “I think having that focus, in the end, helps us drive more wealth into the county.”
“It’s designed for job creation and retention,” he added.
Business do not apply for the grants, Collins noted. They should contact their local communities to approach the county on their behalf, he said.
About the Author