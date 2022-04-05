dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Riverside police want hearing on restaurant’s liquor permit

Police want a liquor permit hearing for a Linden Avenue business. FILE

RIVERSIDE — Police want a liquor license hearing for a Linden Avenue business, because they say the applicant has a criminal history.

Riverside police said Todd Anthony Smith is the applicant for a liquor permit for Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill at 4317 Linden.

A background check for the address and Smith “has come back with an extensive criminal history,” according to a memo from Police Chief Frank Robinson.

Several Dayton Daily News attempts to contact Smith on this issue have been unsuccessful.

Bleachers SB&G LLC, dba Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill, has applied for D5 and D6 liquor sales permits, which are pending, Ohio Division of Liquor Control records show.

Those permits allow for the sale and consumption of beer, wine and mixed beverages until 2:30 a.m. and on Sunday, according to state records.

The background check was conducted on March 30, Riverside records state. It showed that Smith, 52, has a criminal history that involves multiple types of violations.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

