JUST IN: Dorothy Lane Market chair honored by national food institute

Rabb “was a role model for statesmanship and community service, recognizing the industry’s higher purpose in serving society,” the institute’s website states.

Previous honorees include David B. Dillon of The Kroger Co. based in Cincinnati and Frederik G. H. Meijer of Meijer, Inc.

For many years, Mayne worked with his father Calvin D. Mayne, who co-founded the family business as a fruit stand in 1948, as well as his mother Vera Jane Mayne, who oversaw the company as president for many years, according to DLM.

The family business continues today as an independent operator with nearly 1,000 employees. Norman Mayne’s son Calvin is president and COO.