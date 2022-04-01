JUST IN: Dorothy Lane Market chair honored by national food institute

BreakingNews
Butler County attorney missing for a year found dead in park, family says
Local News
By Nick Blizzard
53 minutes ago

The chairman and CEO of Dorothy Lane Market has been given an award by the Food Marketing Institute.

Norman Mayne was among six grocery industry executives honored by the institute this week with leadership awards, according to DLM.

DLM has locations in Oakwood, Springboro and Washington Twp.

Mayne was the recipient of the Sidney R. Rabb Award for Statesmanship, one of the highest awards in the grocery industry, DLM said in an announcement.

The award recognizes a food leader for serving the consumer, community, and food industry, according to FMI.

Rabb “was a role model for statesmanship and community service, recognizing the industry’s higher purpose in serving society,” the institute’s website states.

Previous honorees include David B. Dillon of The Kroger Co. based in Cincinnati and Frederik G. H. Meijer of Meijer, Inc.

For many years, Mayne worked with his father Calvin D. Mayne, who co-founded the family business as a fruit stand in 1948, as well as his mother Vera Jane Mayne, who oversaw the company as president for many years, according to DLM.

The family business continues today as an independent operator with nearly 1,000 employees. Norman Mayne’s son Calvin is president and COO.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

