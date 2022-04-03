JUST IN: Springboro battery manufacturer to add capacity

Subhash Dhar started his company in 2019 with former auto industry colleagues.

He told a Detroit TV station in late 2021, “I put together a team of about 12 people in a hotel room.”

Dhar told the station his customer base is not the Detroit Big 3 automakers, “because our business model is not to go after passenger cars.”

Instead, Dhar said he sees his customer base “underserved” markets, such as: “Busses, trucks, delivery vans, industrial vehicles, emerging markets.”

“We are excited to have the highly experienced manufacturing team join our world-class battery professionals and automotive experts together with world-class development and manufacturing facilities,” ABS founder Dhar said of the acquisition of the Springboro plant in 2019. “ABS will focus on the middle of the spectrum of battery systems value chain, concentrating on module production, pack assembly, and customer integration.”

This appears to be a fast-growing market segment. Elsewhere in the Dayton area, Ohio officials are hoping another electric vehicle battery company will create nearly 1,200 new jobs.

SEMCORP Manufacturing USA LLC could create 1,199 full-time positions, generating $73 million in annual payroll if the company establishes a manufacturing presence in the Shelby County community less than an hour north of Dayton, according to the Ohio Department of Development, officials from Ohio and the city of Sidney said last week.

Questions about ABS’ plans were sent to the state and the company Sunday.