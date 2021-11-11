JUST IN: Tenneco closure would be second large company to leave Kettering in past 15 months

Synchrony had about 1,900 jobs in Kettering Business Park and at the time both it and Tenneco were listed among Kettering’s top five largest employers.

Kettering Mayor-elect Peggy Lehner told the Dayton Daily News today she had spoken with city officials within the past 24 hours, but was not been aware of the announcement.

“If there’s any chance of salvaging it I am sure the economic development folks will get to work on it,” she said.

“But if not, companies come, companies leave and we’ll just have to double up efforts to find other opportunities for those workers in our area,” Lehner added.