JUST IN: Tenneco closure would be second large company to leave Kettering in past 15 months

KETTERING — City officials were told this morning of Tenneco’s plans to close its Kettering plant before 2024, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
The 2555 Woodman Drive plant, which makes shock absorbers and is one of Kettering’s largest employers, will remain in full production through next year and then begin “winding down” operations where it has about 650 jobs, Schwieterman said.
“We’re sorry to hear the news and the impact it will have on the 650 families that work there,” he said. “We have a good working relationship with Tenneco and we appreciated their heads us this morning.
“Now we’ll focus on working with Tenneco as they wind down through 2022-23 and work with the families to try to find jobs for everybody,” Schwieterman added.
Tenneco is the second of Kettering’s major employers to announce plans to leave the city in the past 15 months. In September 2020, Synchrony Financial said in would move out of the city by the beginning of 2021 due to a shift in the Stamford, Conn-based company’s global strategy.
Synchrony had about 1,900 jobs in Kettering Business Park and at the time both it and Tenneco were listed among Kettering’s top five largest employers.
Kettering Mayor-elect Peggy Lehner told the Dayton Daily News today she had spoken with city officials within the past 24 hours, but was not been aware of the announcement.
“If there’s any chance of salvaging it I am sure the economic development folks will get to work on it,” she said.
“But if not, companies come, companies leave and we’ll just have to double up efforts to find other opportunities for those workers in our area,” Lehner added.
