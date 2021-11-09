Kettering considers fees, guidelines for shared electric scooters

KETTERING — Future operators of shared mobility devices such as electric scooters would pay fees in Kettering and the number of vehicles would be capped at 500 citywide, a proposal shows.
Application and permit fees would be required for the devices — which are now temporarily banned — under legislation set to go before Kettering City Council tonight.
Some area cities — including Dayton and Oakwood — have either regulated or banned electric scooters and other devices.
Dayton in 2019 voted to allow them. Oakwood City Council last year banned them, labeling “dockless electric scooters and bicycles” a “public nuisance.”
Centerville has introduced an ordinance to ban the scooters, but has taken no action. That city’s moratorium expires next March.
Kettering earlier this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use.
Kettering’s proposal addresses a variety of issues, including definitions, fleet size, parking, safety requirements, distribution, insurance and indemnification, and termination, suspension and revocation, records show.
The application and permit fees would be established by the city’s engineering department, as would “other fees applicable,” according to the legislation.
