dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering considers fees, guidelines for shared electric scooters

Kettering earlier this this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use. (The New York Times)
Caption
Kettering earlier this this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use. (The New York Times)

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — Future operators of shared mobility devices such as electric scooters would pay fees in Kettering and the number of vehicles would be capped at 500 citywide, a proposal shows.

Application and permit fees would be required for the devices — which are now temporarily banned — under legislation set to go before Kettering City Council tonight.

Some area cities — including Dayton and Oakwood — have either regulated or banned electric scooters and other devices.

Dayton in 2019 voted to allow them. Oakwood City Council last year banned them, labeling “dockless electric scooters and bicycles” a “public nuisance.”

Centerville has introduced an ordinance to ban the scooters, but has taken no action. That city’s moratorium expires next March.

ExploreHOUSING: Millions in federal COVID aid still available for Dayton-area renters

Kettering earlier this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use.

Kettering’s proposal addresses a variety of issues, including definitions, fleet size, parking, safety requirements, distribution, insurance and indemnification, and termination, suspension and revocation, records show.

The application and permit fees would be established by the city’s engineering department, as would “other fees applicable,” according to the legislation.

ExploreEDUCATION: Schools change quarantine rules, but only few drop masks

In Other News
1
Community Conversation: Learn about the COVID-19 vaccine for young...
2
GE Aviation ‘optimistic’ after announcement of three-way corporate...
3
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
4
Army awards $5.9M contract to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from...
5
Greene County offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older this week

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top