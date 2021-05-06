X

JUST IN: The University of Dayton is part of a new 20-year, $300M Air Force contract

University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
University of Dayton Research Institute headquarters on South Patterson Boulevard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Thomas Gnau

The University of Dayton Research Institute will have a share in a significant new Air Force contract to work on aircraft landing gear.

UDRI will join Engineering and Software System Solutions, of Clearfield, Utah, and Southwest Research Institute, of San Antonio, Texas, in sharing a combined ceiling $300 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for what the Department of Defense called the “comprehensive landing gear integrity program.”

Work will be performed in Utah, Texas and Dayton. The research and work are expected to be completed by May 2041, two decades from now.

These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received, the DoD said.

Consolidated sustainment activity group working capital funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from the Air Force Sustainment Center, based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.