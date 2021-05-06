JUST IN: The University of Dayton is part of a new 20-year, $300M Air Force contract

UDRI will join Engineering and Software System Solutions, of Clearfield, Utah, and Southwest Research Institute, of San Antonio, Texas, in sharing a combined ceiling $300 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for what the Department of Defense called the “comprehensive landing gear integrity program.”

Work will be performed in Utah, Texas and Dayton. The research and work are expected to be completed by May 2041, two decades from now.