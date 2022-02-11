Just in: This local 3-D printing manufacturer has a new owner

The Fairborn company specializes in 3D-printed titanium implants, for the orthopedic, spine, and trauma markets. It serves several dozen customers and produces more than 40 FDA-approved medical devices with another 20-plus in the works.

The acquisition gives Marle “another world-class additive manufacturing facility located in the USA,” the companies said in their release.

Adam Clark, left, CEO of Fairborn's Tangible Solutions, and Chris Collins, the company's chief operating officer. Their small company is part of what they believe is a new "industrial revolution." THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“We are extremely excited about this strategic acquisition that underscores our commitment and focus on our Marle America’s customers,” said Antonio Gil, Marle president, and Heimo Wabuseeg, it’s CEO.

“This phenomenal partnership will bring a significant amount of value to our customers, team members, their families, and the community in which we work and live,” said Clark and Chris Collins, Tangible’s chief operating officer.

It’s the second such European acquisition of a local medical device manufacturer in less than two months.

In late December, Heraeus announced its acquisition of Dayton’s Norwood Medical, a provider of outsourced medical manufacturing solutions.