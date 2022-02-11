Just in: This local 3-D printing manufacturer has a new owner

A Fairborn additive manufacturing company has a new owner.
French medical device contract manufacturer Marle Group has acquired a majority stake in Fairborn’s Tangible Solutions, the companies said late Thursday.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Tangible has 35 employees, with 15 open positions, Chief Executive Adam Clark told the Dayton Daily News. “We are aiming to hire another 20 to 30 people in 2023,” he said.
Marle now has 8 production facilities globally that are focused on orthopedic and spine implant manufacturing for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
The Fairborn company specializes in 3D-printed titanium implants, for the orthopedic, spine, and trauma markets. It serves several dozen customers and produces more than 40 FDA-approved medical devices with another 20-plus in the works.
The acquisition gives Marle “another world-class additive manufacturing facility located in the USA,” the companies said in their release.
“We are extremely excited about this strategic acquisition that underscores our commitment and focus on our Marle America’s customers,” said Antonio Gil, Marle president, and Heimo Wabuseeg, it’s CEO.
“This phenomenal partnership will bring a significant amount of value to our customers, team members, their families, and the community in which we work and live,” said Clark and Chris Collins, Tangible’s chief operating officer.
It’s the second such European acquisition of a local medical device manufacturer in less than two months.
In late December, Heraeus announced its acquisition of Dayton’s Norwood Medical, a provider of outsourced medical manufacturing solutions.
