JUST IN: One of Dayton’s most successful manufacturers has been acquired

Based in Dayton, off Winners Circle, with over 1,100 employees, Norwood Medical focuses on contract manufacturing of medical components and devices, the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for life-saving drugs and treatments, and the developer and manufacturer of PALACOS, the world’s leading brand of bone cement for orthopaedic joint replacement surgeries.

Jan Rinnert, chairman of the board of managing directors and chief executive of Heraeus Holding, said, “Heraeus and Norwood Medical share a common vision for transforming medical technology to help our customers deliver innovations that produce better outcomes for patients. When we began discussions, it was evident that Norwood checked all the boxes: an experienced team, an outstanding innovation culture and a track record of manufacturing excellence. We are very confident we can accelerate their growth and penetrate new markets around the world.”

Ken Hemmelgarn, Jr., vice president of finance of Norwood Medical, said, “Growing our business, expanding our capabilities and delivering greater value to our customers and the end-patient have always been the guiding principles of our strategic approach. By joining Heraeus and capitalizing on their global reputation as a market leader in medical technology, Norwood will be able to scale our business and achieve our mission.”

Norwood Medical has added hundreds of jobs in recent years and continues to expand.

Norwood Medical was originally founded as a tool and die manufacturing operation in 1927.

Today, Norwood Medical provides the medical device industry’s largest and best-known companies with a “full range of specialized, precision manufacturing and secondary processing and assembly,” Heraeus said in its release.

Heraeus, a technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is an international family-owned portfolio company. The company’s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660