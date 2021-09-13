dayton-daily-news logo
JUST IN: Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nutter Center in December

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Nutter Center. CONTRIBUTED
What to Know
By , Dayton Daily News
44 minutes ago
Winter tour celebrates 25th anniversary of multi-platinum ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ album

The 2021 North American tour of the multi-platinum Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will play two performances at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Friday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ back to all of you,” said TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, in a release.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” conceived by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. In fact, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

Reserve tickets start at $49.50. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the WSU Nutter Center Box Office.

