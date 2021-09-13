JUST IN: Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nutter Center in December

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ back to all of you,” said TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli, in a release.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” conceived by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.