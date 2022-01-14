Just in: UD ends vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

An email Friday from the university’s “Path Forward” team — a group of UD employees who work on pandemic-related issues — to the university community noted Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 decision that struck down the federal OSHA rule for large employers requiring employee vaccinations or regular testing.

“As such, the university is lifting its requirements, announced to campus on Jan. 11, that employees be vaccinated or, if unvaccinated with an exemption, undergo weekly testing starting Feb. 9,” the email said. “We continue to strongly encourage all workers and students to be vaccinated, including the booster shot, to protect their own health and the common good.”