Just in: UD ends vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Premier Health workers prepare to vaccinate people from COVID-19 at an clinic held at the University of Dayton Arena Monday March 22, 2021.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
51 minutes ago

The University of Dayton is no longer requiring its employees to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.

An email Friday from the university’s “Path Forward” team — a group of UD employees who work on pandemic-related issues — to the university community noted Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 decision that struck down the federal OSHA rule for large employers requiring employee vaccinations or regular testing.

Explore'Back to the status quo.' Employers react to Supreme Court stay of vax mandate

“As such, the university is lifting its requirements, announced to campus on Jan. 11, that employees be vaccinated or, if unvaccinated with an exemption, undergo weekly testing starting Feb. 9,” the email said. “We continue to strongly encourage all workers and students to be vaccinated, including the booster shot, to protect their own health and the common good.”

Masks continue to be required on campus, the email added.

Those with questions are invited to email covid19@udayton.edu.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

