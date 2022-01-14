‘Back to the status quo.’ Employers react to Supreme Court stay of vax mandate

“What this means for employers is that we’re back to the status quo before the Sixth Circuit lifted the stay,” Dobyns said, referring to a Dec. 17 U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstatement of the vaccine-or-test mandate for big businesses, which lifted a stay that the Fifth Circuit had imposed.

“This case will still have to run its course in the lower courts, but will likely result in the mandate being overturned,” Dobyns also said.

Meanwhile, employers cannot be fined for deciding not to impose a mandate-or-test regime. However, they similarly cannot be held responsible in most states if they voluntarily impose such a rule, the attorney also said.

“The choice to voluntarily do so will largely depend on the ability to replace employees who may quit over such a mandate,” Dobyns said. “I would hazard a guess, however, that any company who has the appetite to impose such a voluntary mandate, has already done so.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule, meanwhile, was more targeted, and had greater basis, as he and the nation’s top court saw it. “The Supreme Court recognized this, and the writing is on the wall that the lower courts will probably uphold this rule.”

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade organization and one of the groups that challenged the OSHA action, called the court’s decision “a significant victory for employers,” the Associated Press reported.

Chris Spear, president of the American Trucking Associations, another of the groups that fought the OSHA rule, said it “would interfere with individuals’ private health care decisions,” the AP said.