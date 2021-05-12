X

JUST IN: Unveiling of the Dayton Arcade’s Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy

The Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy was unveiled Wednesday. The theater and event space seats 120 people. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Cornelius Frolik

More than two dozen people on Wednesday afternoon attended an unveiling of the Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, a theater and event space in the basement of the Dayton Arcade.

The Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. CenterPoint donated $1 million to the theater in the round, located in the basement of the Dayton Arcade. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
CenterPoint Energy donated $1 million to the roughly $1.6 million project, which has created rentable space for pitch competitions, awards ceremonies, presentations and other activities like weddings or small musical performances.

The entryway into the Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy in the basement of the Dayton Arcade. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
The entire space is about 11,000 square feet and the tank seats about 120 people.

The main entrance is a subway-like staircase along West Fourth Street.

The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into the Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
The Tank also has pre-event areas and fully equipped green rooms.

The hallway and pre-event area in the Tank -- Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and CenterPoint Energy CEO David Lesar hold a large $1 million cardboard check. CenterPoint donated $1 million to help create the theater in the round event space in the basement of the Dayton Arcade. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
