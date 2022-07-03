dayton-daily-news logo
Just in: Wright-Patt returns to ‘Bravo’ health protection condition

Airman 1st Class Matthew Neimi of the 88th Security Forces Squadron scans the ID card of a retiree at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base last March. Under new Defense Department guidelines, masks and face coverings must be worn upon installation entry but lowered briefly for identification purposes. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Local News
By
15 minutes ago

With COVID-19 case numbers rising, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is returning to the more stringent health protection condition (HPCON) “Bravo,” effective noon Sunday, the base said on social media.

Mask-wear remains optional, and a public health emergency was not declared. But there will be mandatory weekly “screening” for employees who have not received COVID-19 vaccinations, the base said.

Reflecting the latest Department of Defense policies, “Bravo” looks different this time, the base noted.

“COVID-19 screening testing is required at least weekly for base employees who are not fully vaccinated, including those who have an exemption request under review or who are exempted from COVID-19 vaccinations prior to entering a DOD facility (which includes leased space),” Wright-Patterson said.

The base is shifting to less than 80 percent of normal occupancy in workplaces. That can be achieved through telework, remote work, flexible scheduling or ways, the base said.

The based moved to HPCON “Alpha” in April. “Alpha” is the DOD’s lowest level of health vigilance.

