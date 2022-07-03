Just in: Wright-Patt returns to ‘Bravo’ health protection condition

With COVID-19 case numbers rising, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is returning to the more stringent health protection condition (HPCON) “Bravo,” effective noon Sunday, the base said on social media.
Mask-wear remains optional, and a public health emergency was not declared. But there will be mandatory weekly “screening” for employees who have not received COVID-19 vaccinations, the base said.
Reflecting the latest Department of Defense policies, “Bravo” looks different this time, the base noted.
“COVID-19 screening testing is required at least weekly for base employees who are not fully vaccinated, including those who have an exemption request under review or who are exempted from COVID-19 vaccinations prior to entering a DOD facility (which includes leased space),” Wright-Patterson said.
The base is shifting to less than 80 percent of normal occupancy in workplaces. That can be achieved through telework, remote work, flexible scheduling or ways, the base said.
The based moved to HPCON “Alpha” in April. “Alpha” is the DOD’s lowest level of health vigilance.
About the Author