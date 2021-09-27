JUST IN: Wright State grad wins Tony for producing ‘The Inheritance’

“American students are taught nothing about the famous queers throughout history. All my life I was taught the Shoah but it wasn’t until I was in college and saw a student production of ‘Bent’ that I learned they threw queers in the gas chambers, too. Kids aren’t taught about Harvey Milk, Bayard Rustin, Stonewall, the Plague Years. And yet Tristan’s 14-year-old niece knows ‘Yas Queen’ because of ‘Broad City.’ It feels like we’re getting stripped for parts and the inside is hollowing out. It honestly feels like the community that I came up in is slowly fading away.”

A modern companion to Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” in tone and scope, “The Inheritance” notably received the Olivier Award for its London premiere in 2018.

Monda, a Youngstown native who earned his bachelor of fine arts degree in 2012, previously won a Tony for producing the 2019 Best Musical “Hadestown.” He was also nominated this year for producing Jeremy O. Harris’ racial drama “Slave Play.”