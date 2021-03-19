JUST IN: Yellow Springs Brewery announces opening date for its second tap room

The founders of Yellow Springs Brewery said Friday they will open the Barrel Room — a second taproom on the south side of Yellow Springs — on Friday, April 9, at 3 p.m.
The new Barrel Room is located at 1475 Xenia Ave., the former home of the Village Lanes Bowling Alley, which the brewery purchased in 2016 for use as a distribution center and warehouse. It will also serve as a space for barrel-aging beers and for making mixed-fermentation beers, YSB founders said in a release.
Credit: Contributed
In addition to offering its signature beers, the Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room plans to regularly feature barrel-aged and mixed-fermentation sour beers created at the “South House” location under the direction of the brewery’s head brewer, Jayson Hartings. The shared space will house repurposed spirits barrels, wine barrels and larger aging vessels.
The Barrel Room will be open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Plans call for offering special ticketed events, such as beer and cheese pairings and tasting classes, on other weekdays. Seating capacity of the Barrel Room, under current COVID-19 restrictions, is about 60, and the new taproom’s opening will create seven new jobs, the brewery’s founders told this news outlet Friday.
Yellow Springs Brewery was founded in April 2013 by the husband-wife duo of Nate Cornett and Lisa Wolters at the Millworks, 305 N. Walnut St. That taproom remains open and operating.
Since its founding, YSB has created and offered to the public more than 125 different beers and has grown from brewing 700 barrels in its first year to nearly 5,000 barrels in 2020. The brewery also expanded its reach beyond the taproom through canning and distribution beginning in 2015. Today, its beers can be found in bars, restaurants and retail stores across the Miami Valley and in the Columbus area.