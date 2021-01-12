Local salon teams up with Toxic Brew Company to create decadent chocolate porter

Although it is perhaps an unorthodox collaboration, Bromer spent much of 2020 looking for innovative ways to help her fellow entrepreneurs and business owners in the Dayton area — especially those who have been hit the hardest by the global pandemic.

“Supporting small and local businesses is something that is so close to my heart, not only because I am a business owner, but because local community is so important,” Bromer said. “Especially after the year we’ve all had. We are basically fighting just to be able to continue to exist!”

The Salon Noir Porter, the result of a collaboration between Salon Noir and Toxic Brew Company, is available on tap at the brewery. Credit: Amber Bromer Credit: Amber Bromer

The porter is currently available on tap at Toxic Brew Company, located at 431 E. 5th St. in Dayton.

Salon Noir plans to partner with other local businesses to create other specialty items, such as cheese, coffee, and even popcorn. There is a Salon Noir Special Black Popcorn (flavor to be announced at a later date) in the works, the result of a collaboration with Lebanon-based Anna’s Gourmet Popcorn and Salon Noir.

More information about Salon Noir’s various collaborations can be found by visiting their Facebook page.