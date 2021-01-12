Local salon teams up with Toxic Brew Company to create decadent chocolate porter

When she’s not running her Salon Noir locations in Centerville and Lebanon, hair guru and entrepreneur Amber Bromer is busy brewing up new ways — literally — to remain involved with the greater Dayton community.
Over the past few months, Bromer and Salon Noir have teamed up with Toxic Brew Company in Dayton’s Oregon District to create a special beer that is now available to the public. The beer, Salon Noir Porter, is 6 percent alcohol by volume and features notes of chocolate, a complex malt profile and a tart fruit flavor.
Toxic Brew Company brewer Tyler Barrett created the porter by soaking cacao nibs in Tito’s vodka for a few days until the vodka could pull out the alcohol-soluble flavors. Then, Barrett added the vodka-soaked cacao nibs to their brew.
Credit: Amber Bromer
“I opted for a grain bill that is more along with the traditional British style for a porter, focusing on a complex malt profile with a medium body and utilizing malts that would emphasize a bittersweet chocolate profile with the help of cacao nibs,” Barrett said. “Light additions of Cascade and Willamette hops were added to the boil for what should make for a complementary yet not overwhelming bitterness. The addition of raspberry puree late in primary fermentation is the icing on the cake.”
Although it is perhaps an unorthodox collaboration, Bromer spent much of 2020 looking for innovative ways to help her fellow entrepreneurs and business owners in the Dayton area — especially those who have been hit the hardest by the global pandemic.
“Supporting small and local businesses is something that is so close to my heart, not only because I am a business owner, but because local community is so important,” Bromer said. “Especially after the year we’ve all had. We are basically fighting just to be able to continue to exist!”
Credit: Amber Bromer
The porter is currently available on tap at Toxic Brew Company, located at 431 E. 5th St. in Dayton.
Salon Noir plans to partner with other local businesses to create other specialty items, such as cheese, coffee, and even popcorn. There is a Salon Noir Special Black Popcorn (flavor to be announced at a later date) in the works, the result of a collaboration with Lebanon-based Anna’s Gourmet Popcorn and Salon Noir.
More information about Salon Noir’s various collaborations can be found by visiting their Facebook page.