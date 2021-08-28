‘Justice For All’ Dayton rally held on MLK March on Washington anniversary

“He inspired so many of us and continues to,” Kathleen Galt, who attended the event, said of King. “When you go back and listen and read everything that he said and stood for and all the people he influenced.”

“We learn from each other and Martin Luther King Jr. was a huge influence on what goes on today,” Galt said.

She also said that it is important for everyone to speak out for what they believe in.

“Show up and get out there,” she said. “We live in a country where if you show up you can have an influence.”