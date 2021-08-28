dayton-daily-news logo
‘Justice For All’ Dayton rally held on MLK March on Washington anniversary

Civics groups rallied in Cooper Park Saturday on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. March on Washington.
Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
48 minutes ago

Dayton area civic groups held a ‘Justice for All’ rally at Cooper Park Saturday on the anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington.

Kathleen Caffrey, an organizer, said the event was to give people an opportunity to make their opinion heard.

“We need to wake up, we need to be active and if we’re going to change anything we need to work together,” Caffrey said.

Groups advocating for healthcare reform, voting rights and other social issues set up tents and tables at the park Saturday afternoon.

The event was held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I have a dream’ speech. The speech was given in Washington D.C. on August 28, 1963.

“He inspired so many of us and continues to,” Kathleen Galt, who attended the event, said of King. “When you go back and listen and read everything that he said and stood for and all the people he influenced.”

“We learn from each other and Martin Luther King Jr. was a huge influence on what goes on today,” Galt said.

She also said that it is important for everyone to speak out for what they believe in.

“Show up and get out there,” she said. “We live in a country where if you show up you can have an influence.”

