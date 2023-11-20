Juvenile hit by a 4-wheeler Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton

BreakingNews
A juvenile was hit by a 4-wheeler in West Carrollton over the weekend.

Crews responded on reports of a crash around early Saturday afternoon on West Main Street, according to West Carrollton police.

The juvenile was side-swiped on the sidewalk and sustained very minor injuries, said Officer Christopher Fairchild.

“The juvenile was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure,” he added.

The driver has not been cited and is pending further investigation, according to police.

