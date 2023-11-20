Juvenile hit by a 4-wheeler Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton

A juvenile was hit by a 4-wheeler in West Carrollton over the weekend.
Crews responded on reports of a crash around early Saturday afternoon on West Main Street, according to West Carrollton police.
The juvenile was side-swiped on the sidewalk and sustained very minor injuries, said Officer Christopher Fairchild.
“The juvenile was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure,” he added.
The driver has not been cited and is pending further investigation, according to police.
In Other News
1
Trailer with 2 horses inside overturns on I-75 in Dayton
2
Whooping cough cases surpass 100 in Montgomery County
3
Fish and wildlife activities provide billions to Ohio’s economy
4
Piglets on the loose, Dayton airport traffic, Silas Creative Kitchen...
5
National security research wins nearly $7M in new Ohio funding
About the Author