Juvenile hit by a 4-wheeler Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton

A juvenile was hit by a 4-wheeler in West Carrollton over the weekend.

Crews responded on reports of a crash around early Saturday afternoon on West Main Street, according to West Carrollton police.

The juvenile was side-swiped on the sidewalk and sustained very minor injuries, said Officer Christopher Fairchild.

“The juvenile was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure,” he added.

The driver has not been cited and is pending further investigation, according to police.