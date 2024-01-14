Juvenile leads Ohio troopers on high-speed pursuit off I-70 before crash

The suspect initially stopped for the trooper in the area of Ohio 49 and Pleasant Plain Road, just north of I-70, but then fled north, starting a pursuit, dispatchers said.

The pickup truck eluded OSHP in Miami County’s West Milton, and troopers ended their pursuit.

A West Milton Police Department officer located the truck shortly thereafter in the area of Jay Road and tried to stop it, the dispatcher said. The suspect took off again, but crashed the pickup into trees in the 6900 block of S. Jay Street, near the south edge of West Milton.

Troopers arrested the juvenile and determined he was impaired by alcohol, dispatchers said. The teen was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.