Juvenile leads Ohio troopers on high-speed pursuit off I-70 before crash

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A male juvenile is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit Saturday that spanned two counties, dispatchers confirmed today.

At around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a state trooper from OSHP’s Dayton Post attempted to stop a Ford F-150 going 102 mph on Interstate 70 in Englewood.

The suspect initially stopped for the trooper in the area of Ohio 49 and Pleasant Plain Road, just north of I-70, but then fled north, starting a pursuit, dispatchers said.

ExploreSecond serious crash in 24 hours near Versailles injures another young driver

The pickup truck eluded OSHP in Miami County’s West Milton, and troopers ended their pursuit.

A West Milton Police Department officer located the truck shortly thereafter in the area of Jay Road and tried to stop it, the dispatcher said. The suspect took off again, but crashed the pickup into trees in the 6900 block of S. Jay Street, near the south edge of West Milton.

Troopers arrested the juvenile and determined he was impaired by alcohol, dispatchers said. The teen was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

In Other News
1
Voters don’t always have final say in state elections
2
Second serious crash in 24 hours near Versailles injures another young...
3
Health professionals concerned for kids as new marijuana law could...
4
Number of schools with armed staffers has nearly tripled since last...
5
Hundreds remain without power in Miami Valley from Saturday’s windy...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top