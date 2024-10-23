Kettering affirms Alter HS adding 119 parking spaces despite traffic concern

Mayor Peggy Lehner, Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher, and council members Shane Sullivan, Bryan Suddith and Lisa Duvall voted for the resolution.

Councilwoman Jyl Hall voted against it and Councilman Bob Scott was not at the meeting.

The appeal included a petition signed by more than 50 nearby residents and called for the city to put several restrictions on Alter’s plan.

The appeal stated the commission failed to consider how the parking expansion would increase traffic in the neighborhood east and south of the school, as well as the loss of greenspace.

Among other issues, the petition called for Alter “reduce the size of the parking lot to 80 spaces” and restrict its entrance and exit to David Road. Access currently includes Renwood Drive east of the school.

“A traffic light can be added on David Road for before and after school only to direct the flow and remain a flashing caution light during all other hours,” according to the appeal.

Planning commission in August approved Alter’s plan, which included a traffic study, with conditions. They included, according to city records:

•Installing signs designating one-way inbound traffic from David, two-way traffic for inbound and outbound traffic on Renwood.

•Increasing the gap between start and end times for Alter and nearby St Charles school to at least 20 minutes and at least 25 minutes, respectively.

•Extending the westbound median break for left turns on David at the northeast parking area entrance by 60 feet.

The appeal, dated Aug. 19, was addressed by city council in a hearing earlier this month.

During the hearing, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said Alter’s plan met all city criteria.

Kettering records and the city’s review of the issue “bear out very careful consideration” involving traffic and landscaping concerns, Alter’s attorney, Amy Blankenship, told council earlier this month.

“I think it’s clear from planning commission’s deliberation, their request for a traffic study and then with their carefully crafted conditions … that in fact planning commission did take the time to consider those issues that were raised on appeal,” she added.

Neighborhood residents said otherwise.

“I’m frustrated by this whole process,” Constance Jackson, who signed the petition, told council. “I feel the planning commission did not fully address the negative impacts and the neighbors’ concerns.

“I feel Alter has pushed their plans through,” she added. “I feel like they say they want to be a good neighbor, but I haven’t witnessed actions to be a community partner.”