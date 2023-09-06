Kettering announces new rules following student with pellet gun at Fairmont football game

Kettering Schools announced some new safety measures for home football games following a recent incident involving a 17-year-old who brought a pellet gun into the Fairmont game against Trotwood on Aug. 25.

The 17-year-old was a male Kettering student who admitted to bringing the gun to Roush Stadium. He entered after halftime, when schools do not typically charge for admittance.

Tyler Johnson, a spokesman for Kettering Police, said the student was charged with the illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons or dangerous ordinance on school premises.

Kari Basson, spokeswoman for Kettering schools, said the incident prompted the school district to create a committee to review game day procedures and safety measures.

“After much discussion and review, the committee did recommend putting the additional procedures and safety measures in place to ensure a fun, safe experience for everyone attending games at the stadium,” Basson said.

These safety measures will go into effect starting Friday, when Fairmont High School will host Northmont.

The updated safety measures include:

  • Anyone must now have a ticket if they enter at halftime. It was already a policy that no student would be readmitted if they left.
  • Students can’t leave their seats unless they are going to the bathroom or the concession stand, and students need to return to their seats quickly.
  • Students can’t congregate under the bleachers or around the bleachers.
  • After halftime, on the home side of the stadium, you can only enter through Gate 2. Gate 3 and the student gate are exit only.
  • Gate 2 will have a police officer, along with a Kettering administrator and a gate official.
  • On the visitor’s side, ticket holders can enter through Gate 1 and Gate 4, which will be monitored by game personnel and an administrator.
