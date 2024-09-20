Kettering College to offer direct-admit physician’s assistant program

Kettering College said students who would be considered have to be “exceptional,” meaning they have earned a college preparatory diploma, a 3.8 cumulative GPA or higher in high school, and scored at the 90th percentile or higher on the ACT or SAT.

“The PA profession has emerged as one of the most sought-after fields among undergraduates pursuing a healthcare career,” said Kettering College program chair Tim Scanlon.

Scanlon said the program is also going to benefit Kettering Health and other hospitals in the region who are looking to hire PAs.

“Kettering Health stands to benefit by recruiting local talent through Kettering College, as these students are more likely to stay in the area and contribute to the Kettering Health workforce,” Scanlon said.

Scanlon said feedback from alumni indicated having a program close to their home was a major reason why those students picked Kettering College.

Scott Bennie, dean of academic affairs at Kettering College, said the direct admit program will allow students to work alongside those who are already working on their PA degree. It will also lessen stress for students who know they will be admitted.

“The undergraduate and program faculty develop an understanding of each students’ strengths and opportunities for improvement and can intervene early to help them attain their utmost levels of personal and professional success,” Bennie said.

The Kettering College PA program currently enrolls 60 students each year. Other programs that Kettering College offers an occupational therapy doctoral program, bachelor and associate of science degrees and some certificate programs.