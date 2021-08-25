Kettering design college has record enrollment mark

KETTERING — A record number of students are enrolled at The Modern College of Design for the fall semester, according to the school.
New student enrollment in 2021 increased by 6% over any other year in the East David Road school’s nearly 40-year history, MCOD President Jessica Barry said.
Barry attributed the growth to online and part-time programs, allowing students to learn new skills on their schedules.
Students, faculty, and staff follow The Modern Reset 5.0 plan, which focuses on wearing masks and practicing good hygiene as coronavirus protections, she said in a release.
“The health and wellness of our students, faculty, and staff continue to be our main priority throughout the fall semester,” Barry said. “I am grateful for their cooperation which allows us to offer fully in-person, residential programs.”
Last year the school that started in 1983 agreed to buy 3 acres on East David Road between Glenstead and Hempstead Station drives from the city of Kettering as a possible future site of a $10 million student housing development.
Earlier this year it launched a co-op program that involved several Dayton-area businesses and organizations, including Better Business Bureau, Stratacache and the University of Dayton Athletics.