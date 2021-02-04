X

Kettering design college’s new co-op program includes several Dayton businesses

The Modern College of Design in Kettering has started a co-op program involving more than 10 businesses and organizations, most of them in Dayton its metro area. FILE
The Modern College of Design in Kettering has started a co-op program involving more than 10 businesses and organizations, most of them in Dayton its metro area. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The Modern College of Design has started a co-op program involving more than 10 businesses and organizations, most of them in Dayton its metro area.

The program helps the college’s students gain professional leadership and design experience while meeting job requirements toward a new bachelor’s degree completion program, according to MCOD President Jessica Barry.

ExplorePOPULAR: Fitness business opens second Ohio franchise in Centerville

The participating business, according to the college, include:

•Better Business Bureau, Dayton.

•Boom Crate, Dayton.

•Dragonfly, Dayton.

•Erica Fit Love Studios, Dayton.

•Jafe Decorating Inc., Greenville.

•Life Church, Oklahoma City.

•Olberding Brands, Cincinnati.

•Stratacache, Dayton.

•Theta Design Co., Dayton.

•University of Dayton Athletics, Dayton.

•YSI, a Xylem Brand, Yellow Springs.

The bachelor’s degree completion program requires students complete at least 420 hours of real-world job experience and earn credits toward a degree, according to the college.

ExploreEDUCATON: Kettering schools treasurer says if finances don’t improve he would recommend new tax levy

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.