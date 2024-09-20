Kettering Fairmont HS reports whooping cough case

In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold.

It starts with a runny or stuffed-up nose, sneezing, a mild cough and possibly a mild fever. Early symptoms can last up to two weeks before coughing, which can be severe, begins. Coughing may make it difficult to breathe, eat drink or sleep, with coughing fits more likely at night that may cause vomiting. The disease is most serious for infants, Principal Karyn Denslow wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

“If your student exhibits these symptoms, we advise you to consult your physician,” Denslow said. “Early diagnosis helps reduce the severity and decreases the spread.”

Vaccines are available for those of all ages to protect against pertussis.

Frequent handwashing and covering coughs can help stop the spread of the disease.

Also, parents are encouraged to tell students not to share drinks or utensils with others, Denslow said.

Pertussis tends to spread more rapidly in the fall and winter months as more people come indoors and schools are open, Dan Suffaletto, the health department’s public information manager, said previously.

Last year, Montgomery County reported six cases involving those ages 5 to 18 in August and September. he said.

For more information, go to www.cdc.gov/pertussis or call Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County at 937-225-4550.