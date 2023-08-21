Kettering Field will be a ‘premier’ sports complex with millions of dollars in upgrades, Dayton officials say

City officials said Kettering Field can become a very special sports complex if it undergoes millions of dollars of renovations, and the city has hired a consultant to develop a plan to help make that happen.

Kettering Field already has baseball and softball diamonds and other facilities, but the city would like to add new amenities such as basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, a second turf football field and a soccer field.

“The goal is to build a premier, multi-use sporting complex that will really add to our recreational assets,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Dayton City Commission recently approved a $1.2 million contract with Passero Associates to help design and develop a plan for improvements to Kettering Field, which is located at 444 N. Bend Boulevard in the McCook Field area.

The city wants to improve the Kettering Field softball complex, the Centennial NFL football field and the former McCook Field.

Desired upgrades include new LED lighting, playgrounds, artificial turf baseball and softball fields, walking paths, a basketball field house and multi-use fields.

The city would like to install turf fields at Kettering Field’s seven grass softball diamonds, four baseball diamonds and four fast-pitch diamonds.

Other possible new amenities could include new natural-turf multi-use fields, an additional natural turf football field and a new soccer field, said Robin Williams, Dayton’s director of the department of recreation.

The city also expressed interest in sand volleyball courts, new storage buildings, bleachers, shade structures, shaded seating areas and an adult fitness playground.

Other additions could include new parking lots, security cameras, water fountains and signage and wayfinding elements.

Passero Associates will be tasked with completing engineering and professional and landscape architecture services for what is expected to be a multi-phase renovation project.

The city several years ago estimated the project could cost about $15 million. But the city says overhauling the more than 90 acre property could be more expensive than that, since construction and material prices have risen.

Several years ago, the city estimated the project could take about six years to complete, but there’s a good chance the project would require a longer timeline.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said investing in Kettering Field will help create a top-tier recreational amenity the whole community can enjoy, while also driving up interest in future investment along the riverfront.

“As a former a soccer coach, I can truly appreciate the value of providing quality recreational opportunities for Dayton resident and families,” Mims said.