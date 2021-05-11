Kettering Health explains rebranding name of Grandview Medical Center

The name change is part of a broader system rebranding. Kettering Health Network announced Monday that it had abbreviated its name going forward to Kettering Health and renamed a majority of its hospitals around the region.

Some of the renamed facilities, like Grandview, are older than Kettering Health and date back nearly a century, founded decades before the hospital network acquired them.

In 1999, Kettering Medical Center Network came together, bringing Grandview, Southview, Sycamore, and Kettering medical centers under one name and faith-based commitment — with Kettering Medical Center as the flagship and later through new development or acquisition added Greene Memorial (2008), Fort Hamilton (2010), Soin (2012), and Troy (2019) medical centers.

Explore Local hospitals get new names as part of Kettering Health rebranding

Grandview Hospital was founded in 1926 by doctors Heber Dill, William Gravett, and Frank Dilatush to practice osteopathic medicine, the Dayton Daily News previously reported.

The original location was a two-story home on West Second Street in Dayton called the Miami Clinic. It was renamed the Dayton Osteopathic Hospital.

Having outgrown its space after two decades, a new 65-bed hospital on Grand Avenue was opened in 1947.

The new hospital was the first in Dayton to have a “room in” plan. Newborn babies were able to stay in the room with their mothers instead of a nursery.

In 2013, Grandview Medical Center dedicated a $40 million, 70,000-square-foot, five-story patient tower and West Wing expansion. A new main entrance, access to same-day surgery, new pre- and post- operative units, a kitchen that accommodates room service, a dining room, and two additional floors to house private patient rooms were also part of the work.

The hospital had another expansion in 2018 prompted by the closing of nearby Good Samaritan Hospital. The expansion included doubling the emergency department.

Grandview Medical Center is one of the largest osteopathic community teaching hospitals in the United States.

Kettering Health hospital names