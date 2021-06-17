Kettering Health Miamisburg lockdown ends with suspect in custody

The Dayton Police Department, with assistance of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, found a vehicle that previously fled from officers and that was driven by a suspect wanted for felony warrants. Around 3:35 p.m., the suspect drove to the area of Kettering Health Miamisburg, formerly Sycamore Medical Center at 4000 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to statements released by the Dayton Police Department and Kettering Health.

“One individual ran from the car and into the hospital. The hospital was put on a partial lockdown for approximately 30 minutes until the subject could be located and taken into custody by officers,” the DPD statement read.