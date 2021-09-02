Kettering Health names two new senior leaders

Kettering Health has named Wally Sackett as its new president of Kettering Health, moving up from his current role leading the network’s flagship hospital Kettering Medical Center.
In his role as president, Sackett will directly oversee the organization’s medical centers and service lines, mission and culture, as well as clinical and nursing operations, according to an announcement from the health network.
Sackett has been the president of Kettering Medical Center for the past three years.
He’s also held other executive roles at Kettering Health since joining the network in 2007, including president of Sycamore Medical Center for nearly seven years.
Sharlet Briggs is announced as the new president of Kettering Medical Center and is the first woman named in the role.
Briggs joined Kettering Health earlier this year as Kettering Medical Center’s chief operating officer.
“Kettering Health is blessed with incredible, mission-focused leaders,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a statement.