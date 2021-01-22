NEW: Kettering Health Network has COVID vaccination appointments open this weekend

Kettering Health Network announced Thursday night that it has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this weekend.
The appointments are only available for those 80 and older, in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s Phase 1B vaccination schedule.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics for the Kettering Health Network Vaccine Clinic at 2040 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County opens registration Friday morning for its Wednesday coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Dayton Convention Center. Appointments are available for those 75 and older.
To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.