X

NEW: Kettering Health Network has COVID vaccination appointments open this weekend

Kettering Health Network surgeon Dr. Brian Ondulick received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Dec. 28 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.
Kettering Health Network surgeon Dr. Brian Ondulick received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Dec. 28 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

Credit: Kettering Health Network

Credit: Kettering Health Network

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Kettering Health Network announced Thursday night that it has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this weekend.

The appointments are only available for those 80 and older, in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s Phase 1B vaccination schedule.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccineclinics for the Kettering Health Network Vaccine Clinic at 2040 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

We have additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this weekend. We are continuing to follow guidelines from...

Posted by Kettering Health Network on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County opens registration Friday morning for its Wednesday coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Dayton Convention Center. Appointments are available for those 75 and older.

ExplorePublic Health opens COVID vaccination registration Friday for ages 75+

To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.