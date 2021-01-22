Public Health opens COVID vaccination registration Friday for ages 75+

Those 75 and older who live or work in Montgomery County are eligible to register for the Wednesday vaccine clinic at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. However, due to limited supply, registration is limited to the first 1,000 participants, the health department stated in a release.

To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Registration for future clinics is not available. Public Health is reserving 400 appointments by phone and 600 via Public Health’s website.