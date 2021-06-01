Kettering Health offers COVID-19 on-demand care locations

Kettering Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations at three specific “on-demand” locations. Anyone who is age 12 and older is able to schedule an appointment on ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.
The on-demand locations are:
Kettering Health On-Demand Care Centerville, 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
Kettering Health On-Demand Care Springboro, 825 N. Main St., Springboro, and
Kettering Health On-Demand Care Washington Twp., 1028 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.