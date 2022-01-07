Kettering Health proposes Clinton County medical center, ER

A spokeswoman for the network said “Kettering Health is having discussions with the City of Wilmington about a potential medical center, however we have no formal plans to announce at this time.”

The Wilmington News Journal reported the city planning commission heard a proposal on Jan. 4 for a 32,000-square-foot, two-story building with an emergency department and primary care.