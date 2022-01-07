Kettering Health proposes Clinton County medical center, ER

Kettering Health is proposing a new medical center in Wilmington, as the local health network continues to expand its reach.
A spokeswoman for the network said “Kettering Health is having discussions with the City of Wilmington about a potential medical center, however we have no formal plans to announce at this time.”
The Wilmington News Journal reported the city planning commission heard a proposal on Jan. 4 for a 32,000-square-foot, two-story building with an emergency department and primary care.
Wilmington is also home to an independent hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, which is about 2.5 miles from where the proposed Kettering Health medical center and emergency department would be.
Wilmington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Dayton.
Kettering Health has been expanding into new geographies in recent years, such as new medical centers in Middletown and Piqua, a Troy hospital, a primary care office in Wapakoneta, and a soon-to-open medical center in Springfield.
