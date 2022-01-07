Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering Health proposes Clinton County medical center, ER

FILE
caption arrowCaption
FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
36 minutes ago

Kettering Health is proposing a new medical center in Wilmington, as the local health network continues to expand its reach.

A spokeswoman for the network said “Kettering Health is having discussions with the City of Wilmington about a potential medical center, however we have no formal plans to announce at this time.”

ExploreLocal hospitals get new names as part of Kettering Health rebranding

The Wilmington News Journal reported the city planning commission heard a proposal on Jan. 4 for a 32,000-square-foot, two-story building with an emergency department and primary care.

Wilmington is also home to an independent hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, which is about 2.5 miles from where the proposed Kettering Health medical center and emergency department would be.

Wilmington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Dayton.

Kettering Health has been expanding into new geographies in recent years, such as new medical centers in Middletown and Piqua, a Troy hospital, a primary care office in Wapakoneta, and a soon-to-open medical center in Springfield.

ExploreKettering Health opening latest walk-in clinic at Town & Country

In Other News
1
Peaceful protest held downtown to bring awareness to genocidal violence
2
Sinclair to award students more grants with federal funds
3
$1.5M available for community groups in northwest Dayton
4
Dayton to study development impact on Knoop prairie
5
COVID deaths in Ohio reach 30,000 across pandemic

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top