Kettering Health opening latest walk-in clinic at Town & Country

Kettering Health Network is opening its latest new walk-in primary care clinic in the city of Kettering.
The On-Demand Care location will be the fourth for the network and is expected to open in early June.
The site will be in the Town & Country shopping center at 424 E. Stroop Road. The new location will employ six full-time positions and is a $1.2 million project.
Some imaging services and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, including headaches, rashes, cough, and strains, will be available at the new location.
“Having this new location will help provide greater access to care for non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries for people living and working in the City of Kettering,” George Lewis, president of Kettering Physician Network, said in a statement.
Kettering Health Network, which posted $2 billion in operating revenue in 2019, also operates nine hospitals, 13 emergency departments, and other outpatient sites.
The series of new walk-in clinics follows at trend the Dayton Daily News previously reported on, with health networks increasingly opening or jointly operated places to get on-demand medical treatment.
These convenient sites divert inappropriate ER visits; they extend the health system’s footprint, especially into areas with higher household income and where many households have good group insurance through their employer; and they help hospital networks connect with certain populations, such as millennials, who have no loyalty to health systems or clinics and who value convenience and patient experience.