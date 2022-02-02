Hamburger icon
Kettering Health resumes most elective procedures

Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility at 1745 E. Stroop Road June 23. FILE

Credit: FILE

Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility at 1745 E. Stroop Road June 23. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 4 minutes ago

Kettering Health announced Wednesday that it has resumed most elective procedures that require an overnight stay after they were postponed earlier this month due to an increase in patients with COVID-19 and staffing issues.

“While the situation remains fluid, at this time, most elective procedures requiring an overnight stay are moving forward as scheduled,” the hospital system stated in a release.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering Health postpones elective procedures amid record COVID hospitalizations

Kettering Health on Jan. 5 announced it postponed nonemergency elective surgeries and procedures that required an overnight hospital stay due to the strain of record high COVID hospitalizations.

The Dayton region set records in late January over several continuous days for the number of hospital patients with COVID-19. There were 652 patients on Jan. 24 in the West Central Region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — that represented a 9% increase over the last week and a 27% increase over the previous three weeks, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

There were 496 COVID patients hospitalized Wednesday in the West Central Region, which represents a 12% decrease from the previous week, according to OHA data.

