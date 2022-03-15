Hamburger icon
Kettering Health returns to pre-pandemic visitation policy

FILE PHOTO. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

FILE PHOTO. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
16 minutes ago

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, Kettering Health is resuming its normal visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., all Kettering Health emergency departments and hospital units will return to its pre-pandemic policy.

As of Tuesday, there were 561 people with coronavirus hospitalized in Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. It’s a 91% decrease from 60 days ago.

Kettering Health visitors and employees will continue to be required to wear masks in all clinical care buildings. Visitation is now allowed at all hours again, unless the care team has placed restrictions due to the patient’s health.

Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID can have one visitor age 12 or older by appointment only.

Guests visiting behavioral health and outpatient locations should check the visitor policy with individual providers and facilities.

