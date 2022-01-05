Kettering history made with 4 women in city council jobs

Mayor Peggy Lehner, and Councilwomen Lisa Duvall and Jyl Hall — all newly-elected — join Jacque Fisher, who was re-elected in November.

Duvall represents District 1 while Hall and Fisher hold at-large positions. They are joined by Vice Mayor Tony Klepacz (District 3) and Bruce Duke (District 4) — both longtime members — and Bob Scott, who was elected in November to the District 2 seat.