Kettering history made with 4 women in city council jobs

For the first time in its history, Kettering City Council has a majority of its seats filled by women.
For the first time in its history, Kettering City Council has a majority of its seats filled by women. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
25 minutes ago

KETTERING — For the first time in its history, Kettering City Council has a majority of its seats occupied by women.

Mayor Peggy Lehner, and Councilwomen Lisa Duvall and Jyl Hall — all newly-elected — join Jacque Fisher, who was re-elected in November.

Duvall represents District 1 while Hall and Fisher hold at-large positions. They are joined by Vice Mayor Tony Klepacz (District 3) and Bruce Duke (District 4) — both longtime members — and Bob Scott, who was elected in November to the District 2 seat.

It is the first time Kettering’s council has had more than two women serving simultaneously since it was formed in the 1950s, according to the city.

The first time two women served on Kettering’s council at the same time was in 1998, Lehner said. That followed the 1997 election of Marilou Smith as the city’s first female mayor and Lehner’s victory in a campaign for one of two at-large council seats.

Lehner later served in the Ohio House of Representatives and the state senate.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

