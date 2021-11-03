dayton-daily-news logo
UPDATE: Kettering incumbents still lead early in city council, school board elections

David Turpin, left, looks over his ballot while voting Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 at the Central Christian Church in Kettering. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
David Turpin, left, looks over his ballot while voting Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 at the Central Christian Church in Kettering. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

By Nick Blizzard
KETTERING — Early vote totals show Jacque Fisher, Jyl Hall, Lisa M. Duvall and former state Rep. John White are leading in three contested Kettering City Council races for four seats.

Meanwhile, in the election for three Kettering City Schools expiring board of education positions, incumbents Jim Ambrose, Toby Henderson and Mark Martin were ahead. Those results are as of 8:39 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Former state Sen. Peggy Lehner is the only candidate on the ballot to succeed four-term Mayor Don Patterson, who is term limited.

Polling locations just closed at 7:30 p.m., and the Election Day votes will be added to those totals in the coming hours.

The vote breakdown at that point in contested races was as follows:

•Two at-large seats: Fisher at 37%, Hall with 36% and Joseph Patak with 27%.

•District 1: Duvall at 44%, Brown with 38% and Darrell Meshew with 18%.

•District 2: White at 52% and Bob Scott with 48%.

•In the school board election, Ambrose was at 29%, Henderson 27%, Martin with 24% and Lynn Quillen 20%.

Fisher is seeking a second term on council while Lehner and White previously served on the panel. All of the remaining council candidates have never been elected.

In the school board race, Ambrose now serves as president and was first elected in eight years ago before being re-elected in 2017.

Henderson, the current vice president, was appointed from a field of 12 in February 2018 to fill an unexpired term and ran unopposed for election in November 2019, records show.

Martin was picked by the board from more than 20 candidates in October 2020 to fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Julie Gilmore.

Quillen has never served in a publicly elected position.

The races for council district are to fill vacancies, according to the city charter. Former District 1 and District 2 Councilmen Rob Scott and Joe Wanamaker, respectively, both resigned earlier this year.

Beginning in January, Kettering council members will earn $12,000 a year and the mayor $18,000, both 50% increases from the current rates.

Kettering board of education members are paid $125 per meeting, officials said.

