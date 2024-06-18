Kettering industrial processing business seeks to expand for new product

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

1 hour ago
A Kettering industrial processing plant north of Miami Valley Research Park is seeking to expand.

Quaker Houghton wants to add 7,500 square feet at the 1700 Spaulding Road business to produce a new product, Kettering records show.

Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa. and has about 4,700 jobs worldwide.

The business touts itself as a global leader in industrial process fluids, “improving and innovating so the world’s steel, aluminum, automotive, aircraft, machinery and industrial parts manufacturers can stay ahead,” according to its website.

The expansion at the estimated 49,000 square site on about 8.8 acres is proposed for a new operation to “produce a new family of products for metal ‘forging,’ which is basically high temperature metal forming. There is an oil-based product line and a water-based product line,” according to Kettering records.

A conditional use for the expansion was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission Monday night.

The business operates from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and no other shifts are planned with the expansion’s approval.

The Spaulding Road site was developed between 1956 and 1964 with about one-third of the current building was constructed, Kettering documents state.

Since 1964, two major additions were built onto the east side of the structure. Another addition was approved by the city in 2005, but was never built, according to Kettering records.

Since the early 1980s, the only complaints and/or property maintenance violations include five violations which did not involve product manufacturing, city documents state.

“None of the … issues are chronic and all appear to have been rectified in a timely manner,” according to Kettering records.

