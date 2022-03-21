Kettering lays out hiring steps, salary range for new school superintendent

KETTERING — The search for the next Kettering City Schools superintendent has started.
The district has posted the job and is working with K-12 Business Consulting to find a replacement for Scott Inskeep, who is retiring this summer.
“The ideal candidate must be committed to the highest personal and professional standards and exhibit leadership in the district and community,” the job posting states.
The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.
The application deadline is April 20. Applicants are set to be screened April 25 with the first round of interviews scheduled for May 4-5, according to district records.
The proposed timeline includes final Interviews set for May 10 with a decision on the hiring a week later.
Kettering Board of Education President Toby Henderson said he would like to have the chosen candidate on board at least a month before Inskeep steps down at the end of July.
Inskeep has been Kettering’s superintendent since 2014, when the district hired him from Reading near Cincinnati, a district he led for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.
In 2018, the school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.
Those interested in the job are asked to send application materials to: K-12 Business Consulting, Inc, Kettering City Schools Superintendent Search, P.O. Box 476, New Albany, Ohio 43054 or email materials to: dcampbell@k12consulting.net.
