Kettering lays out hiring steps, salary range for new school superintendent

The proposed timeline includes final Interviews set for May 10 with a decision on the hiring a week later.

Kettering Board of Education President Toby Henderson said he would like to have the chosen candidate on board at least a month before Inskeep steps down at the end of July.

Inskeep has been Kettering’s superintendent since 2014, when the district hired him from Reading near Cincinnati, a district he led for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.

In 2018, the school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.

Those interested in the job are asked to send application materials to: K-12 Business Consulting, Inc, Kettering City Schools Superintendent Search, P.O. Box 476, New Albany, Ohio 43054 or email materials to: dcampbell@k12consulting.net.