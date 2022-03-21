Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering lays out hiring steps, salary range for new school superintendent

Kettering City Schools has set a April 20 deadline for applicants seeking to become its next superintendent. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Kettering City Schools has set a April 20 deadline for applicants seeking to become its next superintendent. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
6 minutes ago

KETTERING — The search for the next Kettering City Schools superintendent has started.

The district has posted the job and is working with K-12 Business Consulting to find a replacement for Scott Inskeep, who is retiring this summer.

“The ideal candidate must be committed to the highest personal and professional standards and exhibit leadership in the district and community,” the job posting states.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Indoor volleyball facility proposed near I-675 in Fairborn

The base salary range is expected to be between $175,000 and $199,000 annually, but is negotiable based on experience and qualifications, records show.

The application deadline is April 20. Applicants are set to be screened April 25 with the first round of interviews scheduled for May 4-5, according to district records.

The proposed timeline includes final Interviews set for May 10 with a decision on the hiring a week later.

Kettering Board of Education President Toby Henderson said he would like to have the chosen candidate on board at least a month before Inskeep steps down at the end of July.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville, Kettering bike trail connector work to start in spring

Inskeep has been Kettering’s superintendent since 2014, when the district hired him from Reading near Cincinnati, a district he led for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.

In 2018, the school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.

Those interested in the job are asked to send application materials to: K-12 Business Consulting, Inc, Kettering City Schools Superintendent Search, P.O. Box 476, New Albany, Ohio 43054 or email materials to: dcampbell@k12consulting.net.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams despite criticism

In Other News
1
More than 30 cited during OVI checkpoints in Dayton
2
Blasts at WPAFB part of training exercise
3
Traffic initiative focuses on reducing crash-causing behaviors on US...
4
Indoor volleyball facility proposed near I-675 in Fairborn
5
Dayton firm wins chance to compete in $1 billion Wright-Patt contract

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top