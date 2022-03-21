Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Indoor volleyball facility proposed near I-675 in Fairborn

The Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club is proposing to build a 30,000 square foot recreation facility on 5 acres off Interstate 675 in Fairborn. FILE

caption arrowCaption
The Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club is proposing to build a 30,000 square foot recreation facility on 5 acres off Interstate 675 in Fairborn. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
11 minutes ago

FAIRBORN — An Englewood group is proposing to build a 30,000-square-foot indoor recreation facility on 5 acres off Interstate 675.

The Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club wants a zoning change to construct the facility on vacant land at 860 W. Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, records show.

The two-story indoor volleyball facility would be a largely metal building. It would include four courts, a lobby, office space, training, equipment and locker rooms, as well as a snack bar, according to Fairborn documents.

ExploreTRAFFIC: U.S. 35 down to one lane at times; some roadwork goes until August

The club is seeking a zoning change from light industrial to planned unit development, city records show. The proposed change was approved by the city’s planning commission. It is scheduled to be addressed by Fairborn City Council at 6 tonight.

The proposal has both proponents and opponents. A representative of Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which operates 24 hours nearby, supports it, but has traffic concerns, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville, Kettering bike trail connector work to start in spring

One resident was concerned about stormwater drainage, saying the area floods, records show.

The city will continue to evaluate traffic in the area, although no turn lane is warranted from Yellow Springs Fairfield, a city engineer said.

Fairborn records show “the development of this site should help in mitigating some of the stormwater issues this area faces” and the club will help address the issues.

ExploreEARLIER: Wetlands group’s Fairborn land donation aims to expand nature trail

In Other News
1
Dayton firm wins chance to compete in $1 billion Wright-Patt contract
2
Warren group recommends $8.25M in state capital funding requests
3
Xenia veterinarian named top in the state
4
Rising airfares continue to climb: What’s really going on
5
New effort pools schools’ resources to recruit more teachers of color

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top