Centerville, Kettering bike trail connector work to start in spring

The new path will cross Bigger Road just south of the Kettering line and connect to the existing path that goes over the interstate, said Chad Ingle, Kettering’s project engineer.

Much of the project will be paid for through federal transportation funds obtained by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Kettering will pay $129,000 and Centerville $119,000, records show.

Whipp, Hewitt and Bigger traffic will be maintained. Lane shifts and closures may be required, but no traffic problems are anticipated, officials have said.

The cities combine for about 43 miles of bike trails (Kettering 28, Centerville nearly 15) and both have routes leading to the Great Miami Bikeway.

Records show the project will include:

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on the south side of Whipp from the Iron Horse Trail to Hewitt.

•A covered bike station at the Whipp/Hewitt intersection.

•Bikeway signage on Hewitt from Whipp to Bigger.

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on Bigger from Hewitt to North Quinilla Way.

•A lighted, marked crossing with signage and flashing beacons on Bigger to connect to the existing trail.

•ADA-compliant curb ramps as required.

The bid by Deweese came in under the engineering estimate of $475,000, records show. Only one submission — Performance Site Development of Fairborn — surpassed the estimate.

Bike trail bids

•Performance Site Development, $483,778

•Belgray Inc., $469,432

•R.B. Jergens Contractors, $452,836

•Outdoor Enterprises, $450,716

•Brumbaugh Construction, $440,770

•Double Jay Construction, $429,128

•L.J. Deweese Co. Inc., $413,859

Source: City of Kettering