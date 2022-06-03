Kettering man accused of hitting deputy, unmarked police and sheriff vehicles with car

He then reportedly drove toward the deputy. The man hit the deputy as he was heading into a yard to get out of he way, the affidavit read. The deputy’s foot was hit and slightly bruised, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He was able to stay on duty following the incident and did not miss any work.

The car then hit the front of the sheriff’s detective’s vehicle.

The man drove off and the car was found unoccupied on Walton Avenue in Dayton. The car was later determined to be stolen out of Nashville, according to court records.

Thursday night, the sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Kyle Phillip Gilliam-Beale in Dayton, according to jail booking records. Gilliam-Beale was charged with felonious assault of a police officer, three counts of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, vandalism, disrupting public services and two counts of resisting arrest, according to court documents. One of the resisting arrest charges is a misdemeanor.