USPS asks mail theft victims, anyone with info to come forward

Post office drop boxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Washington Twp. have been hit after a key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen, according to a May 14 Dayton Police Department incident report.

“We encourage the public to contact us directly if they feel they may have been victimized or if they have any information that may be helpful to this investigation,” said Nicole Lutz, public information officer for the Cincinnati Field Office of the USPIS.