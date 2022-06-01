BreakingNews
USPS asks mail theft victims, anyone with info to come forward

Thefts from U.S. Postal Service drop boxes are under investigation in Kettering.

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service launched its own investigation into mail thefts from USPS drop boxes in the Dayton area, and is asking the public for help.

Post office drop boxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Washington Twp. have been hit after a key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen, according to a May 14 Dayton Police Department incident report.

“We encourage the public to contact us directly if they feel they may have been victimized or if they have any information that may be helpful to this investigation,” said Nicole Lutz, public information officer for the Cincinnati Field Office of the USPIS.

Anyone with information can email CFOMT@uspis.gov or call the 24/7 hotline at 877-876-2455.

Lutz said the agency is working with local law enforcement, and that she can’t release specific details “due to maintaining the integrity of this case as it progresses.”

It is not clear what has been stolen, nor what the USPS is doing to secure the drop boxes.

Meanwhile, police recommend that residents drop mail inside the post office.

