Kettering man pleads guilty to 21 charges in child sexual abuse materials case

A Kettering man faces up to 12 years in prison in a who was accused of having child sexual assault material on his computer.

Jeffrey C. Combs, 62, pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Kettering Police Department opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force of possible child pornography uploaded from an internet address from Combs’ residence, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Detectives seized computers and equipment belonging to Combs that reportedly contained numerous nude images of children performing sex acts, including some younger than 13, the affidavit stated.

Combs, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24.

