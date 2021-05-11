Dayton man sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing pipe bomb

A Dayton man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing a pipe bomb a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Michael J. Rhea, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered explosive device and possessing an explosive device as a frequent user of controlled substances in February of 2021.
Court documents show that in March of 2020, Kettering Police officers encountered Rhea, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers told Rhea he was going to be detained and discovered three methamphetamine pipes and a pipe bomb on Rhea and in his vehicle.
The Dayton Police Department’s Regional Bomb safely removed the bomb from the scene, which had a protruding fuse and was filled with powder and BBs, a release said. During a prior arrest, Rhea reportedly told law enforcement he uses methamphetamine daily.