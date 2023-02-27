Kettering man sentenced for Capitol breach, Corpus Christi Fish Fryers and other weekend stories you might have missed

David Mehaffie, 63, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for two felony charges: aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

In addition, he was sentenced for a pair of misdemeanor charges: Six months in prison for disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and aiding and abetting in committing an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds.

CPR saves life of UD alum after cardiac arrest

When Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game with the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 , his survival was uncertain. Like more than 80% of cardiac arrest victims, Hamlin suffered his event out of a hospital. But CPR was given immediately and made all the difference.

The same goes for the nearly 400,000 people who have sudden cardiac arrests every year. Many are young and have no risk factors, like University of Dayton alumni Mike Perrich.

Mike and his wife Emily, now of Loveland, met as college students at UD in 2001. Emily, a Centerville High School graduate, is a year younger than her husband, who grew up in Kettering. After college, Mike started his career as a marketing manager in the hospitality industry and Emily became a personal shopper for Saks Fifth Avenue in Cincinnati.

1 killed, 1 injured in I-75 crash in Warren County

A fatal crash in Warren County on Saturday night resulted in one death and one injury.

Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. along Interstate 75 north of State Route 123, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A truck traveling south on I-75 stopped in the right lane after experiencing equipment failure, the patrol said. Metodi Panev, 66, of Cincinnati was driving a vehicle that struck the back of the truck.

DAYTON EATS: Corpus Christi Fish Fryers going strong more than three decades later

For more than 32 years the Corpus Christi Fryers have been running fish fries around the region preparing everything from heaping pans of crunchy Icelandic cod to the from-scratch sides they serve with it.

Not using prepackaged food has helped these fish fries stand out over the years with a personal touch that you can taste.

The Corpus Christi Fryers were formed by a collection of parents who banded together in 1990 over deep fried, golden flaky fish as a way to fund the athletic association at Corpus Christi School, ensuring that all students who wanted to play sports at the school could play. For the first decade the group did one or two fish fries a year, but expanded over the years to help other parishes and events in the community.

Space Three in downtown Dayton offers Axle barbell full-body workout

Getting on a roll with strength training is easy with the Axle Workout.

“Axle is a high intensity, non-stop workout where you quickly rotate exercises and before you know it, time is up,” said Lindsey Deck of Space Three in downtown Dayton. “It’s intense, gets your heart rate up, challenges you to do lifting and fire different muscle groups and it’s a lot of fun.”

Deck – owner and instructor at Space Three at 39 S. St. Clair St. – is excited to be the first local fitness studio to offer the Axle Workout and bring accessibility to weight training.

